Girl Scout cookie craze takes over the Valley, here's how to order a box

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A cookie craze is taking over the Central Valley. Local Girl Scout brownie Sierra is hard at work selling Thin Mints and more.
"My goal is to sell 200, they gave me 88 more, but I already sold over 100 in three days," Sierra said.
She may be young, but she's already developed quite the sales pitch. Girl Scouts across the country are using their creativity to sell.
One Ohio girl channeled her inner Lizzo singing, "fresh lemons with the icing, lemon ups are new and exciting."
Lemonades are sold in the Central Valley. This year, boxes have inspirational wording on them. The motivation that will help them sell cookies.
"Our goal this year is a big goal. It's a million packages of cookies. So lofty goals, but we're hearing great results already," said Jody Hudson, director of development. "We started this past Sunday door to door and lemonade stands, and we're already up 200 percent from last year."
Seven different flavors of cookies are sold. This year will be the last year for the Thanks-a-Lot, giving many another reason to stock up.
You can use technology to help you find your favorite Girl Scout cookies. Just download the Cookie Finder app, it will tell where and when they're selling your favorites like thin mints and Caramel deLites.
This year, the new cookie donor buyout program will help local girl scouts, who are able to participate in camping or stem activities.
"We're going out there and surprising girls at their booths and saying, 'Guess what? This business believes in you and your hard work, and we're buying out your cookie booth,' Hudson said. "And we just love what you guys are doing. It's a win-win for the businesses, it's a great tax write off and the businesses can pay it forward."
Businesses can donate cookies to local organizations or the military.
As for Sierra, she's already making connections with past girl scouts.
"It is awesome. I really like it. It's just really fun," Sierra said.
The Girls Scouts are connecting our community through cookies.
