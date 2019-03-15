Go for a run or visit a brewery this St. Patrick's Day

abc30 community

Do you have plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have some ideas for your consideration.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There will be plenty of sunshine this weekend for you to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Grab your friends and head to Woodward Park for a run or stop by a local restaurant for a green beer.

Artists at Woodward Park

Dustin Lynch takes over Woodward park this Friday.

Other artists include Tyler Rich and Ross Ellis.

This is a 21-and-over event.

It starts at 5 p.m.

Asian Craft Fair

The Annual Asian Craft Fair is this Saturday.

Several vendors will offer handcrafted items and Japanese gifts.

The fair starts at 10 a.m. and is being held at the Fresno Buddist Temple.

Monster Jam

Monster Jam is in Fresno this Saturday.

The Triple Threat Series brings adrenaline-charged family entertainment.

Fans will see monster trucks, racing, freestyle, donuts, wheelies and more.

It's being held at the Save Mart Center at 7 p.m.

Run on St. Patrick's Day

Celebrate St. Patricks Day with a run this Saturday.

Put on your Green and head to Woodward park for a 4 or 2-mile run.

Runners will get plenty of green goodies and those 21 and older will get green beer.

The fun starts at 9 am.

Fresno Trap and Skeet

This Saturday help out the Fresno State shooting team.

Head to Fresno Trap and Skeet in Kerman for a day of family-friendly competition.

Shooters of all ages are welcome.

Winners will get Fresno State Meat Science Products.

There will be a silent auction with several prizes.

Shooting starts at 8 a.m.

Money from this event goes to the Fresno State Shooting team.

St Patrick's Day at Sequoia Brewing Company

Head to Sequoia Brewing Company this Saturday to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Of course, they will have food and drink specials - what is St. Patrick's day without Irish Bagpipers and live music?
