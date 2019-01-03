Go wine-tasting, tour a brewery or check out a bridal show this weekend

It's the first weekend of 2019. Here are some things you could do over the weekendGet your friends together this Saturday for a day of wine-tasting.The Madera Wine Trail is hosting their Winter White Wonderland showcase.Several wineries along the trail will share their favorite white wines.Some wineries also offer food and treats.Tickets start at $5, but they do offer several showcases throughout the year and an annual pass is $35.Have you ever wanted to take a look into Tioga Sequoia'S Brewery?Well now's your chance.This Sunday they will open it up for tours.There are three different tours - at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30.Visitors must wear closed-toe shoes.There is an age requirement for kids - they must be ten or older.Head to Millerton Lake this weekend for a chance to see a Bald Eagle in its wintertime habitat.Each year the lake hosts Bald Eagle tours to help people understand the majestic bird.It costs $20, and reservations are required.Find the perfect touches for your wedding this Sunday at the Premier Bride ShowPlace.There you will find dozens of vendors who will help make your day special.Tickets can be bought at the door for $15. It is cash only.