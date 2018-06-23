ABC30 COMMUNITY

Goat yoga classes raising money for animal services

EMBED </>More Videos

Goat yoga (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fitness enthusiasts got a special opportunity to relax Saturday, with goat yoga.

The animals joined two yoga classes this morning, at Rhonda's Fitness Personal Training in Clovis.

The goats mingled with the people taking the class, even hopping up on their backs when they did poses like the downward dog.

RELATED: Workout Wednesday: Goat Yoga

With the two classes this morning, Rhonda's Fitness raised $900 for the Central California Animal Disaster Team.

Participants in the class say they were excited to be a part of the unique fitness class.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc30 communitygoatyogaworkout wednesdayClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC30 COMMUNITY
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Your Weekend
Valley Focus: Warnors Theater Celebrates 90 Years
Your Weekend
Fiesta Night
More abc30 community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News