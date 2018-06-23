Goat yoga classes raising money for animal services

Fitness enthusiasts got a special opportunity to relax Saturday, with goat yoga.The animals joined two yoga classes this morning, at Rhonda's Fitness Personal Training in Clovis.The goats mingled with the people taking the class, even hopping up on their backs when they did poses like the downward dog.With the two classes this morning, Rhonda's Fitness raised $900 for the Central California Animal Disaster Team.Participants in the class say they were excited to be a part of the unique fitness class.