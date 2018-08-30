ABC30 COMMUNITY

The Source sending supporters 'Over the Edge' for fundraiser

The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia is taking their fundraising efforts to new heights, supporters will rappel over the edge of the Marriott Hotel, downtown’s tallest building.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
On November 10, more than ninety supporters of the Source will rappel over the edge of the Marriott Hotel, downtown's tallest building.

The Source, which formed in 20-16, is raising money for a variety of reasons, including their programs and a need for more space.

"We've been told no experience is necessary to go down the building, it's a totally safe event," said The Source LGBT+ Center Executive Director Brian Poth. "But it's the opportunity to raise a lot of money for an organization that does a lot of good in the community."

Supporters must raise at $1,000 to rappel over the edge.

To sign up or sponsor someone else participating in the event, click here.
