VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia is taking their fundraising efforts to new heights.
On November 10, more than ninety supporters of the Source will rappel over the edge of the Marriott Hotel, downtown's tallest building.
The Source, which formed in 20-16, is raising money for a variety of reasons, including their programs and a need for more space.
"We've been told no experience is necessary to go down the building, it's a totally safe event," said The Source LGBT+ Center Executive Director Brian Poth. "But it's the opportunity to raise a lot of money for an organization that does a lot of good in the community."
Supporters must raise at $1,000 to rappel over the edge.
