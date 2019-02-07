ABC30 COMMUNITY

Gorge on chocolate and wine, or eat cupcakes to fight cancer this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you made weekend plans yet? If not, we have some ideas for you.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's going to be cool this weekend, but don't let that stop you from having fun. Whether you want to drink a little vino and taste chocolate or find the perfect vendors for your wedding, there is something for everyone.

WINE AND CHOCOLATE AT MADERA WINE TRAIL

Bundle up and grab your friends for a weekend of wine and chocolate.

The Madera Wine Trail is hosting their annual Wine and Chocolate Weekend.

Go from winery to winery all weekend, sampling sweet treats paired with wine. Tickets are $25 if bought in advance and $30 on the day. Tickets can be purchased online.

BRIDAL EXPO

Are you planning a wedding or know anyone getting married?

Well, this Saturday, head to Bella Rose Bakery and Café in Kingsburg.

They are hosting their second annual Bella Rose Bridal Expo. It features local vendors in one place.

New this year - a local real estate agent and mortgage lender will be on hand to help some couples prepare themselves for that next step of purchasing a home and answering any questions they may have.

Tickets are $10.

CUPCAKES FOR CANCER

I'm giving you a great excuse to break that healthy diet this weekend - trust me, it's all for a good cause.

Head to Blue Moon Yoga this Saturday for Cupcakes For Cancer.

Money raised from this event will go directly to two locals battling cancer.

The yoga studio will also be hosting a class - practicing 108 sun Salutations, which is a sacred tradition which ignites power, healing energy and strength.

VALENTINE RUN

Love is in the air this Sunday at Woodward Park for the annual Fresno Valentine Run.

Bring your favorite person to run alongside you.

This is a family-friendly event they will have music, prizes, Rosa Brothers Chocolate Mile and for the adults - mimosa.

BEGINNER BRUNCH

This Sunday, head to Common Space in Fresno for a fun workshop.

Eating Ooooby is a new cooking and wellness series in collaboration with Out of Our Own Backyards (aka Ooooby).

This month's theme is Beginner Brunch.

They will be demonstrating cooking and kitchen basics to make an impressive, easy, delicious brunch dish.

Recipes and samples will be provided!

This is a free event.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsweekend guideabc30 communitychristmasFresnoClovis
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC30 COMMUNITY
Magic of Storytelling
Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend successful but more donations needed
Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend
Thousands line Visalia's Main Street for 73rd annual Candy Cane Lane Parade
More abc30 community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Celebrate Valentine's Day early at Madera 'Wine and Chocolate Weekend'
Valley's unsung heroes to be celebrated through series of portraits
Heritage Quilters show off talents at show in Clovis
2019 Black History Month Celebration
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man arrested for threatening to kill ex-girlfriend and shoot up Clovis High
Fresno hospital fined after gauze sponge left inside patient
Hero dog breaks out of home, saves family from gas leak
Facility says it's shutting down after incapacitated woman was raped, gave birth
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Mom who seduced teen sentenced to 1 year in jail
Audit raises questions about bookkeeping practices at Granite Park
Citrus growers keep an eye on cold temperatures
Show More
Woman accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from Porterville bank
'Joke was on me:' Mom says North Carolina officers aimed guns at son with autism
African Americans at greater risk of Alzheimer's disease
Nature of force questioned in video of Clovis student taken down by campus police
Photographer hopes Polar Vortex portrait will draw attention to Chicago's homeless
More News