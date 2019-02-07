Gorge on chocolate and wine, or eat cupcakes to fight cancer this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --It's going to be cool this weekend, but don't let that stop you from having fun. Whether you want to drink a little vino and taste chocolate or find the perfect vendors for your wedding, there is something for everyone.
WINE AND CHOCOLATE AT MADERA WINE TRAIL
Bundle up and grab your friends for a weekend of wine and chocolate.
The Madera Wine Trail is hosting their annual Wine and Chocolate Weekend.
Go from winery to winery all weekend, sampling sweet treats paired with wine. Tickets are $25 if bought in advance and $30 on the day. Tickets can be purchased online.
BRIDAL EXPO
Are you planning a wedding or know anyone getting married?
Well, this Saturday, head to Bella Rose Bakery and Café in Kingsburg.
They are hosting their second annual Bella Rose Bridal Expo. It features local vendors in one place.
New this year - a local real estate agent and mortgage lender will be on hand to help some couples prepare themselves for that next step of purchasing a home and answering any questions they may have.
Tickets are $10.
CUPCAKES FOR CANCER
I'm giving you a great excuse to break that healthy diet this weekend - trust me, it's all for a good cause.
Head to Blue Moon Yoga this Saturday for Cupcakes For Cancer.
Money raised from this event will go directly to two locals battling cancer.
The yoga studio will also be hosting a class - practicing 108 sun Salutations, which is a sacred tradition which ignites power, healing energy and strength.
VALENTINE RUN
Love is in the air this Sunday at Woodward Park for the annual Fresno Valentine Run.
Bring your favorite person to run alongside you.
This is a family-friendly event they will have music, prizes, Rosa Brothers Chocolate Mile and for the adults - mimosa.
BEGINNER BRUNCH
This Sunday, head to Common Space in Fresno for a fun workshop.
Eating Ooooby is a new cooking and wellness series in collaboration with Out of Our Own Backyards (aka Ooooby).
This month's theme is Beginner Brunch.
They will be demonstrating cooking and kitchen basics to make an impressive, easy, delicious brunch dish.
Recipes and samples will be provided!
This is a free event.