MOVIE

Gospel great and Central Valley native subject of new movie

EMBED </>More Videos

"Russ Taff: I Still Believe" will be playing for one night only, Tuesday, October 30th. You can see it at 7:00 p.m. at Regal Stadium 22 in RiverPark and in Merced at the Regal Holl

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The remarkable life, career and dark secrets of Gospel great and Valley native are the subject of a new movie.

The voice of Russ Taff is one of the best known and most beloved in contemporary Christian music.

He's won numerous awards including six Grammys and he's a member of the Christian Music hall of Fame.

Despite his decades of success, Taff hid his battle with shame and depression, all forged from the trauma he suffered at the hands of his alcoholic father and abusive mother while growing up in Farmersville.

He carried those physical and emotional scars into his adult life.

"I win Grammys and go back to the hotel room and within 30 minutes the joy was over because I'm not worth it and I'm a fraud.," said Taff. "They're going to find out that I shouldn't be here and you really couldn't enjoy anything because you really didn't respect yourself at all."

In order to drown out those negative voices in his head... Taff turned to alcohol and developed the same addiction that consumed his father.

The booze numbed the pain and everything else in his life.

He went in and out of rehab until he finally hit rock bottom.

"I was just right at the brink, Warren, of losing everything," Taff said.

Taff says thanks to his friends and family and his faith in a higher power, he took those first steps in the right direction to heal and sobriety.

His struggles and the long road to recovery are the focus of the new movie "Russ Taff: I Still Believe".

Taff wants people who see the movie to leave the theater knowing there is a way to freedom, peace, and happiness once again.

"You know, here's a guy that was a gospel singer and caught in a trap that was killing him and he found a way out," Taff said.

Russ Taff still has many friends and family members here in the Central Valley and he hopes they'll go see his new movie.

"Russ Taff: I Still Believe" is playing for one night only, Tuesday night, October 30th in nearly 600 theaters nationwide.

You can see it tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. in Fresno at Edwards Stadium 22 in RiverPark and in Merced at the Regal Hollywood theater.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmoviemovie premieregrammy awardFresnoFarmersville
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOVIE
Maya Cinemas showing a new film from the Philippines
'Hocus Pocus' is back in theaters
Crew member dies on set of Mister Rogers movie in Pa.
Will Smith reveals poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'
More movie
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hindu cultural center set to open Summer of 2019 in Northeast Fresno
China Peak looking to hire hundreds of employees for the winter season
Bob Belcher Dog Park opens in Northeast Fresno
Join the Derek Carr Touchdown Challenge
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Feed company to pay Clovis ranch $2.4 million after selling poisonous feed
Search continues for Fresno County recycling center armed robbery suspects
Downtown Fresno artwork defaced with swastikas
Fresno to consider giving water use violators a break
Tale of the tape in deadly stabbing at Fresno's Food Zombie
Fresno Police officer recovering after terrible crash, concern remains for his wife
Hindu cultural center set to open Summer of 2019 in Northeast Fresno
Health Watch: Battling bladder cancer with Gemcitabine
Show More
China Peak looking to hire hundreds of employees for the winter season
More marijuana dispensaries could pop up in Atwater
Episcopal church battle over Fresno real estate, gay clergy leads to trial
Blown circuit-breaker to blame for brief delay during Fresno State's game against Hawaii
Consumer Watch: Make the most of your next doctor's appointment
More News