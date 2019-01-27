EVENTS

Graffiti artists display their talent at sixth annual Bizare Fest

Coming from as far as Texas, artists were given a platform to express themselves and celebrate the life of graffiti icon Lord Bizare.

A colorful explosion took over Calwa Park in Fresno as more than 80 graffiti artists put their talents on display.

Organizers say the sixth annual event gives life to his legacy as they strive to have graffiti become a respected art form.

"That was my goal to show the outside community you know we are giving them the opportunity to come in and look at this element of hip hop and you can see that these guys have true talent, we want them to see that there is something positive. and that they're amazing," said Serena Lujan.

Organizers say they hope to bring Bizare Fest back to Fresno next year.
