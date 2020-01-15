Grizzly Fest cancelled for 2020 amid contentious negotiations with City of Fresno, organizers say

"Grizzly Fest will be in hibernation in 2020 as we continue negotiations with the City of Fresno on securing a long term agreement," officials wrote on social media. "Thank you for all your continued support and we hope to see you in 2021."
The festival was originally held at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno when it first began in 2015.
The event moved to Woodward Park in 2018 but was met with resistance from some north Fresno residents. The Fresno City Council blocked an effort to reduce excessive noise from events at the park.
This is a developing story.
