Grizzly Fest cancelled for 2020 amid contentious negotiations with City of Fresno, organizers say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Grizzly Fest will not run in 2020, organizers announced on social media, after they were unable to establish "a long-term agreement" with the city of Fresno.

"Grizzly Fest will be in hibernation in 2020 as we continue negotiations with the City of Fresno on securing a long term agreement," officials wrote on social media. "Thank you for all your continued support and we hope to see you in 2021."



The festival was originally held at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno when it first began in 2015.

The event moved to Woodward Park in 2018 but was met with resistance from some north Fresno residents. The Fresno City Council blocked an effort to reduce excessive noise from events at the park.

This is a developing story.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous article.
