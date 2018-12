Mark your calendars!Organizers with Grizzly Fest announced the dates for next year's event.The dates are Saturday May 4th and Sunday May 5th at Woodward Park in Fresno.The announcement was made on Instagram with the hashtags "Stay Grizzly" and "Cinco De Mayo."Last year rapper Snoop Dogg was the headliner with close to 20,000 people in attendance.Tickets go on sale next week.