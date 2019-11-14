community

Habitat for Humanity remodels Fresno grandmother's unlivable home

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno grandmother, who just a few months ago was depressed and living in a home with numerous problems, received the gift of a lifetime today.

Rosemary Burgos was overcome with emotion and shock as she stepped into her newly remodeled home.

"I didn't believe it was my house. I mean, I was so excited. I didn't want to say that. I just wanted to cry because it's so beautiful," said Burgos.

Habitat for Humanity spent the last two months fixing up the house.

Until now, the home has been nearly unlivable. Crumbling ceilings. Peeling walls. Contaminated by asbestos and mildew.

But leaving this place, her home, was never an option for Burgos.

If the crumbling walls could talk, they would tell you about the son and daughter who once lived here but who passed away too soon.

"She wouldn't leave the house for that reason because she felt like she would abandon my brother and sister and every time I come into this house I know how she feels," said Burgos' daughter Christina Jasso.

"I told my daughters I'm not leaving this house walking," explained Burgos. "I'm leaving it feet first."

Now she doesn't have to leave, those walls are now repaired, covered in fresh paint, with new ceilings and even shiny new appliances.

"I was just expecting they tear down the asbestos but not all this," said Burgos.

This generous gift, giving Burgos what feels like a brand new home and a brand new outlook on life.

"She was on a walker. She was pretty, in an unfortunate state of depression. Since she found out that the community was rallying together to love her home, shes off that walker," said Matthew Grundy with Habitat for Humanity.
