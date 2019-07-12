Habitat for Humanity to remodel a Fresno grandmother's home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Life is about to get much better for a Fresno grandmother who has lived her life taking in and caring for extended family members.For Rosemary Burgos, a roof over your head is not nearly enough.Especially when the roof is full of holes.74-year-old Burgos has reason to give thanks even though the ceiling is peeling away in just about every room of her southeast Fresno home.Burgos' granddaughter showed us where rain would pour right through a hole in the roof in the kitchen."It was hard because I would say come on, just live with us. She's like no, this is where I live. This is my home," said Burgos' granddaughter Rosemary Soto.Soto applied for several types of assistance, and her persistence paid off.Nana's house is about to get a makeover through Habitat for Humanity, which deemed the living conditions here unacceptable."When we came into Rosemary's grandmother's home, we were heart-broken. It broke our hearts because her grandmother technically is like our grandmother or our sister or our mom," said Matthew Grundy with Habitat For Humanity.In another month or so, grandma will have a new roof over her head."Thanks to the good lord and thanks to people helping me. I want to cry. It's hard for me. It's been hard since my son passed away," said Burgos.Her son, who planned to replace the roof died three years ago.Rosemary has taken in another granddaughter and her family of six. Her grandsons have picked up where other family members left off."We would go get buckets and when we knew it was going to rain we would double-tarp it and triple-tarp it," said Soto.But that will all soon change thanks to a granddaughter who shares the same first name and fighting spirit."She's been my heart and my soul. I don't know what I would do without her," said Soto.Councilmember Nelson Esparza says the City of Fresno partnered with Habitat For Humanity on the rehab project which will be paid in part for through HUD funds.The project which includes a new roof, paint, and flooring could top $50,000.