Halloween Events across Central California

Pumpkin Patches

Events

Events

Pumpkin Patches

Events

Events

Events

Pumpkin Patches

Events

Time: 9:00AM-6:00PMLocation: 2629 S Clovis Ave, Fresno 93725Contact: 559-237-2294Event Info: Pumpkins galore, carnival games, hay rides, corn maze, kiddo haunted caboose, and a variety of Fall fruit and Halloween treats!Time: 10:00AM-9:00PM M-F, 9:00AM-9:00PM Saturday & SundayLocation: 100 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, 93704Contact: 559-240-5516Website:Event Info: Pumpkin patch, pony rides, bounce house, straw bale maze, face painting, and professional photography.Time: October 20-21, 27-28 11:00AM-5:00PMLocation: 14265 E. Goodfellow, Sanger 93657Contact: 559-356-3962Event Info: Pumpkin patch, music, photo opps, corn kernel pit, children's entertainment, straw bale maze, and hayrides.Time: October 20-21, 27-28 10:00AM-5:00PMLocation: 6943 S Reed Ave, Reedley, 93654Contact: 559-638-2762Event Info: Pumpkin patch, train rides, hot food and snow cones, natural trail and playhouse areas.Time: 9:00AM-10:00PM M-F, 9:00AM-11:00PM Saturday & SundayLocation: 640 E Nees Ave, Fresno 93720Contact: 559-347-7500Event Info: Pumpkin patch, food, rides, and DJ dance parties Friday and Saturday nights.Time: 10:00AM-10:00PMLocation: 841 Clovis Ave, Clovis 93612Contact: 559-203-0346Event Info: Locally grown pumpkins, $1 rides, local live music.Time: 3:00PM-9:00PM M-F, 11:00AM-9:00PM Saturday & SundayLocation: 8805 CA-41, Fresno, CA 93720Contact: 559-439-0606Event Info: Largest pick-your-own pumpkin patch in the Fresno-Madera area!Event name: Trunk or TreatTime: 5:00PMLocation: Garden Terrace Assisted Living, 1743 E Chennault Ave, Fresno 93720Contact: 559-439-2980Event Info: Please come in costume!Event name: Selma First Baptist Church Trunk or TreatTime: 6:00PM-8:00PMLocation: Selma First Baptist Church, 2025 Grant St, Selma 93662Event Info: Free candy, games, and raffles. Everyone is encouraged to wear a costume.Event name: 4th Annual Boofest!Time: 6:00PM-8:00PMLocation: Sierra Vista Mall, 1050 Shaw Ave, Clovis 93612Event Info: Join us for our 4th annual Boofest and Mall-Wide Trick or Treating event! Costume contest at 7 pm at Center Court inside the Mall. Carnival games, trunk or treat, reptiles, face painting, bounce houses, emergency vehicles, arts and crafts and more! Sponsored by the Clovis Police Department.Event name: Manchester Community Trunk or TreatTime: 12:00PM-4:00PMLocation: Manchester Center, 1901 E Shields Ave, Fresno 93726Contact: 559-227-1901Event Info: Free candy, food, car show, and more!Event name: Free Community Trunk or TreatTime: 4:00PM-6:00PMLocation: Grace Community Church, 1620 Church Ave, Sanger 93657Event Info: Join us for our annual free community Trunk or Treat! Dress up, get candy and have fun! Free food, prizes and your neighborhood friends!Event name: Quail Lake Community Church Trunk or TreatTime: 4:00PM-6:00PMLocation: Quail Lake Kids, 3350 N McCall Ave, Sanger 93657Event Info: Join us for our annual Trunk or Treat event at Quail Lake Community Church. This free event is open to all families in the surrounding community.Event name: Trunk or TreatTime: 12:00PM-7:00PMLocation: Inspiration Park, 5770 W. Gettysburg, 93722Contact: Fresno PARCS 559-621-2974Event Info: Activities will include trick or treating, talent show, carnival games, and more! Talent Show on Main Playground Stage from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.Event name: Granite Park Car Show & Trunk or TreatTime: 4:00PM-8:00PMLocation: Granite Park, 3950 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, California 93726Contact: Tammi 559-554-4927Event Info: The Central Valley Community Sports Foundation is having a Trunk or Treat & Car Show for the Central Valley Kids! Come to Granite Park for a safer and more fun Halloween! Take your kids from car to car to get their trick or treat on while admiring some of Fresno's most EPIC cars. Then the kids get to vote on their favorite cars to win a trophy! Inside the park there will be a DJ with a kids costume contest with cool prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places. Also a full bar for 21+ and our food shack will be pumping out tacos, burgers, and much more! Best part is you get inside Granite Park free if you are in a costume!!! The Trunk or Treat (parking lot) is free to all families!Event name: Northpointe Trunk or TreatTime: 6:00PM-8:30PMLocation: NorthPointe Community Church, 4625 W Palo Alto Ave, Fresno 93722Contact: 559-276-2300Event Info: Trunk or Treat is a place for families to dress up, eat candy and enjoy the season. You can also plan to enjoy dinner as we'll have hot dogs, pizza, nachos, and other tasty treats available (for a minimal cost). Admission is free!Event name: Sonrise Trunk or TreatTime: 6:00PMLocation: Sonrise Church, 3105 Locan Ave, Clovis 93619Contact: 559-291-5437Event name: Trunk or TreatTime: 5:00PM-7:00PMLocation: Merced St & 2nd St in FowlerContact: 559-834-5436Event Info: Fowler's Farmers Market is hosting a Trunk or Treat even for kids. The event is next to Panzak Park.Event name: Halloween CarnivalTime: 5:00PM-8:00PMLocation: John Wells Youth Center, 701 East 5th Street, Madera, California 93638Contact: Jennifer Schneider 559-661-5495.Event Info: Come join the City of Madera Parks and Community Services Department's Halloween Carnival!! Event will be hosted at the John W. Wells Youth Center On Friday, October 19, 2018. Admission is FREE!! There will be a costume contest, games, arts and crafts, face painting, music, and more!!Event name: Halloween SpooktacularTime: 5:00PM-8:00PMLocation: Pan-Am Park, 703 E Sherwood Way, Madera 93638Contact: 559-661-5495Event Info: Costume contest, games, arts and crafts, face paintings, and more!Event name: Bass Lake Halloween CarnivalTime: 12:30PM-5:30PMLocation: Pines Village Park, 54432 Road 432, Bass Lake, 93604Event Info: Photo booths, trick or treat in the village, bounce houses and slides, face paintings, carnival games, costume contests, beer tastings, and craft fair.Event name: Trunk Or TreatTime: 5:00PM-7:00PMLocation: Chowchilla-Madera County Fair, 1000 S 3rd St, Chowchilla, 93610Event Info: Ages 2-12 can trick or treat at each decorated vehicle and have a fun time in one spot.Event name: Trunk or TreatTime: 4:30PM-6:30PMLocation: Yosemite Lakes Community Church, 43840 Patrick Ave, Coarsegold 93614Contact: 559-440-6777Event name: Trunk or TreatTime: 5:00PM-7:00PMLocation: Madera United Methodist Church, 500 Sunset Ave, Madera 93636Contact: 559-674-8704Event name: 5th Annual Halloween BashTime: 6:00PM-11:00PMLocation: San Joaquin Winery, 21821 Ave 16, Madera 93637Event Info: Come enjoy our Annual Halloween Bash with us this year Dia De Los Muertos Style! Valley Cats will be our featured Band, Food will be sold by Burgers and More and there's going to be a costume contest!Time: 9:00AM-6:00PMLocation: 7326 East Hwy 140, Merced 95340Contact: 209-722-8200Event Info: Pumpkin patch, picnic tables, corn trail and outdoor games, specialty pumpkins and squashes.Time: 11:00AM-Dusk M-F, 10:00AM-Dusk Saturday & SundayLocation: 2985 N Southern Pacific Ave, Atwater 95301Contact: 209-394-4444Event Info: Pumpkin patch, hay rides, corn maze, bounce houses, hay mazes, and more.Time: 12:00PM-9:00PMLocation: Corner of H St and Hwy 152, Los Banos, 93635Event Info: Pumpkin patch and barrel ridesEvent name: Trunk or TreatTime: 6:30PM-8:00PMLocation: Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St, MercedContact: 209-723-0491Website:Event Info: Trunk or treating, crafts, photobooths and more!Event name: Zoo BooTime: 6:00PM-8:30PMLocation: Applegate Park Zoo, 1045 W 25th St, Merced 95340Contact: Applegate Park ZooEvent Info: Trick or treating for all ages. Music and Mini Kiwins Carnival on site. $2 entrance but free for kids under 3.Event name: Halloween Spooktacular CarnivalTime: 1:00PM-7:00PMLocation: El Capitan High School, 100 W Farmland, Merced 95348Event Info: Haunted House, fairy house, food, vendors, trick-or-treating and more!Event name: Zoo BooTime: 6:00PM-8:30PMLocation: Applegate Park Zoo, 1045 W 25th St, Merced 95340Contact: Applegate Park ZooEvent Info: Trick or treating for all ages. Music and Mini Kiwins Carnival on site. $2 entrance but free for kids under 3.Event name: Boys & Girls Club Trunk or TreatTime: 6:00PM-8:00PMLocation: Boys & Girls Club of Merced County, 615 W 15th St, Merced 95340Event Info: Join us for a safe and absolute FUN night of trunk or treating on Halloween Night! This will be our biggest year ever! Food trucks, Haunted House, Lots of Candy, and carnival games for everyone! It only costs $1 to get in and gates open at 6 PM. Last year we had over 35 different cars celebrating Halloween night and our families!Event name: Trunk or TreatTime: 5:00PM-8:00PMLocation: First Baptist Church of Atwater, 1683 5th St, Atwater CAContact: 209-358-3545Event Info: Games, bounce houses, candy and hot dogs!Event name: Halloween Trunk or TreatTime: 4:30PM-7:30PMLocation: Mariposa County Courthouse, 5088 Bullion St, Mariposa 95338Event Info: 5th annual trunk or treat. There will also be a contest for the "Best Decorated" trunk.Event name: Trunk N' TreatTime: 6:00PM-9:00PMLocation: 1405 W Main St, Merced CAEvent Info: This is a community FREE event. Hot Dogs, Chips, Drink, Music, Games and LOTS of Candy. Everyone is welcome to join us. Don't miss out on our Annual Trunk N' Treat!Event name: Halloween Party at the MarketTime: 5:30PM-9:00PMLocation: Irwin & Seventh St, Hanford 93230Event Info: It's a HALLOWEEN PARTY at Thursday Night Market Place sponsored by Fatte Albert's Pizza Co. This is a costume party for all ages and there will be PRIZES! Best group costume, best adult costume, best kid's costume and more! The kiddos can enjoy trick or treating throughout downtown Hanford as well as shop for their pumpkin in our Certified Farmers' Market. Journey cover band MIDNIGHT RUN will be performing on the Courthouse Stage! This is the last Thursday Night Market Place of the season and we are going BIG!Event name: KARR's Trunk or TreatTime: 5:00PM-8:00PMLocation: Wienerschnitzel, 807 W. Lacey Blvd, HanfordContact: 559-584-9769Event Info: Classic cars hosting a trunk or treat. Free for trick-or-treaters.Event name: Horror Movie MazeTime: 7:00PM-10:00PMLocation: Hanford Civic AuditoriumContact: Susie Chavez 559-585-2519 or Kristen Tripp 559-796-2659Event Info: The 4th Annual Haunted Maze at the Hanford Civic Auditorium is scheduled for two frightfully fun nights. Saturday 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. October 27 & 28 - $1 admission wristbands available at the Hanford Parks & Rec. office 559-585-2525 - get your wristbands in advance and avoid the long lines. Wristbands will also be available at the door.Event name: 3rd Annual Free Fall FestivalTime: 1:00PM-4:00PMLocation: Hanford Civic AuditoriumContact: 559-362-3212Event Info: Train and fire truck rides, bounce houses, carousel, games, food and craft vendors, children's costume contest at 2:30 p.m. and bring decorated pumpkin for judging at 3 p.m.Event name: First United Methodist Church of Lemoore Trunk or TreatTime: 12:30PM-1:00PMLocation: First United Methodist Church of Lemoore, 500 E Bush St, Lemoore 93245Event Info: Join us for our annual Trunk or Treat after church services. Decorate your car or come out and enjoy the treating.Event name: Horror Movie MazeTime: 7:00PM-9:00PMLocation: Hanford Civic AuditoriumContact: Susie Chavez 559-585-2519 or Kristen Tripp 559-796-2659Event Info: The 4th Annual Haunted Maze at the Hanford Civic Auditorium is scheduled for two frightfully fun nights. Saturday 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. October 27 & 28 - $1 admission wristbands available at the Hanford Parks & Rec. office 559-585-2525 - get your wristbands in advance and avoid the long lines. Wristbands will also be available at the door.Event name: Halloween SpooktacularTime: 5:00PM-7:00PMLocation: Hanford Mall, 1675 W Lacey Blvd, Hanford 93230Contact: 559-585-1200Event Info: Trick or treating, Halloween photos, face painting, balloon art, and more!Event name: Trunk or TreatTime: 4:00PM-6:00PMLocation: Realty World, 344 Cousins Dr, HanfordEvent Info: Food, face painting, and lots of candy!Time: 11:00AM-8:00PMLocation: 2227 E Noble Ave, Visalia 93292Contact: 559-310-3560Event Info: Pumpkin and gourd patch, face painting, train rides, haunted train ride, basketball and baseball, bounce houses and obstacle courses, and more.Time: 10:00AM-7:00PM Monday & Tuesday, 10:00AM-9:00PM Wednesday & Thursday, 10:00AM-10:00PM Friday & Saturday, 12:00PM-9:00PM Sunday. Corn Maze is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5:00PM-closing, and Saturday & Sunday 12:00PM-closing.Location: 26773 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia, CA 93277Contact: 559-909-5929Event Info: Pumpkin patch, train rides, hay rides, corn maze, and haunted trail.Event name: Jack O Lantern Jubilee, Trunk or Treat, and Haunted HayrideTime: 4:00PM-7:00PMLocation: Downtown Tulare, 306 E King Ave, Tulare, 93274Event Info: The Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is a street carnival with game booths, trick-or-treating, food and more. Trunk-R-Treat takes place on the other end of downtown Tulare at the airplane, Pitty's Bar-b-que where trick-or-treaters can find more games and more candy! The Haunted Historic Hayride starts at 6:30 PM. Climb aboard a real horse-drawn wagon to ride around downtown and learn about ghost sightings, historical sites and mysterious goings-on and legends! Carnivals/trick-or-treating is free, hayride $5 per person, kids under 5 freeEvent name: Trunk or TreatTime: 5:00PMLocation: Visalia Nazarene Church, 3333 W. Caldwell Ave, Visalia, 93277Contact: 559-734-1117Event Info: This Halloween's Visalia Naz Trunk or Treat is "Treasure Hunt" themed. We will have new costumes, new trunks (decorated vehicles where candy will be handed out), good food, and lots of fun activities for the kids.Event name: Harvest Festival & Trunk or TreatTime: 5:30PM-7:30PMLocation: Evangel Assembly of God, 1625 E Walnut Ave, Visalia, 93292Event Info: Candy, Games, Prizes, Hot Dogs! Come Join Us! Family Fun For Everyone!Event name: Trunk or TreatTime: 5:00PMLocation: WCBCI Porterville Campus, 711 W Poplar Ave, PortervilleEvent Info: Fall is here and we're excited to announce that we're hosting our first Trunk or Treat. We invite you to bring your family and friends to have some fun, and enjoy the festivities.Event name: Village HalloweenTime: 3:00PM-7:00PMLocation: ImagineU Interactive Children's Museum, 219 N Tipton St, Visalia 93292Contact: 559-733-5975Event Info: Village Halloween is a family fun free event, offering a safe a fun place for our imagineers to trick or treat. First 1500 guests will receive a halloween trick or treat bag.