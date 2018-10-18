Halloween Events across Central California

Pumpkin Patches
Simonian Farms
Time: 9:00AM-6:00PM
Location: 2629 S Clovis Ave, Fresno 93725
Contact: 559-237-2294
Event Info: Pumpkins galore, carnival games, hay rides, corn maze, kiddo haunted caboose, and a variety of Fall fruit and Halloween treats!
For more information, click here.
Pumpkin King Pumpkin Patch
Time: 10:00AM-9:00PM M-F, 9:00AM-9:00PM Saturday & Sunday
Location: 100 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, 93704
Contact: 559-240-5516
Website:
Event Info: Pumpkin patch, pony rides, bounce house, straw bale maze, face painting, and professional photography.
For more information, click here.
Billy Bob Hobb's Pumpkin Patch
Time: October 20-21, 27-28 11:00AM-5:00PM
Location: 14265 E. Goodfellow, Sanger 93657
Contact: 559-356-3962
Event Info: Pumpkin patch, music, photo opps, corn kernel pit, children's entertainment, straw bale maze, and hayrides.
For more information, click here.
Hillcrest Farm
Time: October 20-21, 27-28 10:00AM-5:00PM
Location: 6943 S Reed Ave, Reedley, 93654
Contact: 559-638-2762
Event Info: Pumpkin patch, train rides, hot food and snow cones, natural trail and playhouse areas.
For more information, click here.
Planet Pumpkin
Time: 9:00AM-10:00PM M-F, 9:00AM-11:00PM Saturday & Sunday
Location: 640 E Nees Ave, Fresno 93720
Contact: 559-347-7500
Event Info: Pumpkin patch, food, rides, and DJ dance parties Friday and Saturday nights.
For more information, click here.
Grove of Old Town Clovis
Time: 10:00AM-10:00PM
Location: 841 Clovis Ave, Clovis 93612
Contact: 559-203-0346
Event Info: Locally grown pumpkins, $1 rides, local live music.
For more information, click here.
Historic Cobb Ranch
Time: 3:00PM-9:00PM M-F, 11:00AM-9:00PM Saturday & Sunday
Location: 8805 CA-41, Fresno, CA 93720
Contact: 559-439-0606
Event Info: Largest pick-your-own pumpkin patch in the Fresno-Madera area!
For more information, click here.
Events
Friday, October 19th
Event name: Trunk or Treat
Time: 5:00PM
Location: Garden Terrace Assisted Living, 1743 E Chennault Ave, Fresno 93720
Contact: 559-439-2980
Event Info: Please come in costume!
Saturday, October 20th
Event name: Selma First Baptist Church Trunk or Treat
Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM
Location: Selma First Baptist Church, 2025 Grant St, Selma 93662
Event Info: Free candy, games, and raffles. Everyone is encouraged to wear a costume.
For more information, click here.
Friday, October 26th
Event name: 4th Annual Boofest!
Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM
Location: Sierra Vista Mall, 1050 Shaw Ave, Clovis 93612
Event Info: Join us for our 4th annual Boofest and Mall-Wide Trick or Treating event! Costume contest at 7 pm at Center Court inside the Mall. Carnival games, trunk or treat, reptiles, face painting, bounce houses, emergency vehicles, arts and crafts and more! Sponsored by the Clovis Police Department.
For more information, click here.
Saturday, October 27th
Event name: Manchester Community Trunk or Treat
Time: 12:00PM-4:00PM
Location: Manchester Center, 1901 E Shields Ave, Fresno 93726
Contact: 559-227-1901
Event Info: Free candy, food, car show, and more!
For more information, click here.
Sunday, October 28th
Event name: Free Community Trunk or Treat
Time: 4:00PM-6:00PM
Location: Grace Community Church, 1620 Church Ave, Sanger 93657
Event Info: Join us for our annual free community Trunk or Treat! Dress up, get candy and have fun! Free food, prizes and your neighborhood friends!
For more information, click here.
Event name: Quail Lake Community Church Trunk or Treat
Time: 4:00PM-6:00PM
Location: Quail Lake Kids, 3350 N McCall Ave, Sanger 93657
Event Info: Join us for our annual Trunk or Treat event at Quail Lake Community Church. This free event is open to all families in the surrounding community.
For more information, click here.
Tuesday, October 30th
Event name: Trunk or Treat
Time: 12:00PM-7:00PM
Location: Inspiration Park, 5770 W. Gettysburg, 93722
Contact: Fresno PARCS 559-621-2974
Event Info: Activities will include trick or treating, talent show, carnival games, and more! Talent Show on Main Playground Stage from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Wednesday, October 31st
Event name: Granite Park Car Show & Trunk or Treat
Time: 4:00PM-8:00PM
Location: Granite Park, 3950 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, California 93726
Contact: Tammi 559-554-4927
Event Info: The Central Valley Community Sports Foundation is having a Trunk or Treat & Car Show for the Central Valley Kids! Come to Granite Park for a safer and more fun Halloween! Take your kids from car to car to get their trick or treat on while admiring some of Fresno's most EPIC cars. Then the kids get to vote on their favorite cars to win a trophy! Inside the park there will be a DJ with a kids costume contest with cool prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places. Also a full bar for 21+ and our food shack will be pumping out tacos, burgers, and much more! Best part is you get inside Granite Park free if you are in a costume!!! The Trunk or Treat (parking lot) is free to all families!
For more information, click here.
Event name: Northpointe Trunk or Treat
Time: 6:00PM-8:30PM
Location: NorthPointe Community Church, 4625 W Palo Alto Ave, Fresno 93722
Contact: 559-276-2300
Event Info: Trunk or Treat is a place for families to dress up, eat candy and enjoy the season. You can also plan to enjoy dinner as we'll have hot dogs, pizza, nachos, and other tasty treats available (for a minimal cost). Admission is free!
For more information, click here.
Event name: Sonrise Trunk or Treat
Time: 6:00PM
Location: Sonrise Church, 3105 Locan Ave, Clovis 93619
Contact: 559-291-5437
For more information, click here.
Event name: Trunk or Treat
Time: 5:00PM-7:00PM
Location: Merced St & 2nd St in Fowler
Contact: 559-834-5436
Event Info: Fowler's Farmers Market is hosting a Trunk or Treat even for kids. The event is next to Panzak Park.
For more information, click here.
Events
Friday, October 19th
Event name: Halloween Carnival
Time: 5:00PM-8:00PM
Location: John Wells Youth Center, 701 East 5th Street, Madera, California 93638
Contact: Jennifer Schneider 559-661-5495.
Event Info: Come join the City of Madera Parks and Community Services Department's Halloween Carnival!! Event will be hosted at the John W. Wells Youth Center On Friday, October 19, 2018. Admission is FREE!! There will be a costume contest, games, arts and crafts, face painting, music, and more!!
For more information, click here.
Friday, October 26th
Event name: Halloween Spooktacular
Time: 5:00PM-8:00PM
Location: Pan-Am Park, 703 E Sherwood Way, Madera 93638
Contact: 559-661-5495
Event Info: Costume contest, games, arts and crafts, face paintings, and more!
For more information, click here.
Saturday, October 27th
Event name: Bass Lake Halloween Carnival
Time: 12:30PM-5:30PM
Location: Pines Village Park, 54432 Road 432, Bass Lake, 93604
Event Info: Photo booths, trick or treat in the village, bounce houses and slides, face paintings, carnival games, costume contests, beer tastings, and craft fair.
For more information, click here.
Event name: Trunk Or Treat
Time: 5:00PM-7:00PM
Location: Chowchilla-Madera County Fair, 1000 S 3rd St, Chowchilla, 93610
Event Info: Ages 2-12 can trick or treat at each decorated vehicle and have a fun time in one spot.
For more information, click here.
Wednesday, October 31st
Event name: Trunk or Treat
Time: 4:30PM-6:30PM
Location: Yosemite Lakes Community Church, 43840 Patrick Ave, Coarsegold 93614
Contact: 559-440-6777
For more information, click here.
Event name: Trunk or Treat
Time: 5:00PM-7:00PM
Location: Madera United Methodist Church, 500 Sunset Ave, Madera 93636
Contact: 559-674-8704
For more information, click here.
Friday, November 2nd
Event name: 5th Annual Halloween Bash
Time: 6:00PM-11:00PM
Location: San Joaquin Winery, 21821 Ave 16, Madera 93637
Event Info: Come enjoy our Annual Halloween Bash with us this year Dia De Los Muertos Style! Valley Cats will be our featured Band, Food will be sold by Burgers and More and there's going to be a costume contest!
For more information, click here.
Pumpkin Patches
Vista Ranch
Time: 9:00AM-6:00PM
Location: 7326 East Hwy 140, Merced 95340
Contact: 209-722-8200
Event Info: Pumpkin patch, picnic tables, corn trail and outdoor games, specialty pumpkins and squashes.
For more information, click here.
Hunter Farms Pumpkin Patch of Atwater
Time: 11:00AM-Dusk M-F, 10:00AM-Dusk Saturday & Sunday
Location: 2985 N Southern Pacific Ave, Atwater 95301
Contact: 209-394-4444
Event Info: Pumpkin patch, hay rides, corn maze, bounce houses, hay mazes, and more.
For more information, click here.
Los Banos Pumpkin Patch
Time: 12:00PM-9:00PM
Location: Corner of H St and Hwy 152, Los Banos, 93635
Event Info: Pumpkin patch and barrel rides
For more information, click here.
Events
Friday, October 26th
Event name: Trunk or Treat
Time: 6:30PM-8:00PM
Location: Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St, Merced
Contact: 209-723-0491
Website:
Event Info: Trunk or treating, crafts, photobooths and more!
For more information, click here.
Event name: Zoo Boo
Time: 6:00PM-8:30PM
Location: Applegate Park Zoo, 1045 W 25th St, Merced 95340
Contact: Applegate Park Zoo
Event Info: Trick or treating for all ages. Music and Mini Kiwins Carnival on site. $2 entrance but free for kids under 3.
For more information, click here.
Saturday, October 27th
Event name: Halloween Spooktacular Carnival
Time: 1:00PM-7:00PM
Location: El Capitan High School, 100 W Farmland, Merced 95348
Event Info: Haunted House, fairy house, food, vendors, trick-or-treating and more!
For more information, click here.
Event name: Zoo Boo
Time: 6:00PM-8:30PM
Location: Applegate Park Zoo, 1045 W 25th St, Merced 95340
Contact: Applegate Park Zoo
Event Info: Trick or treating for all ages. Music and Mini Kiwins Carnival on site. $2 entrance but free for kids under 3.
For more information, click here.
Wednesday, October 31st
Event name: Boys & Girls Club Trunk or Treat
Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM
Location: Boys & Girls Club of Merced County, 615 W 15th St, Merced 95340
Event Info: Join us for a safe and absolute FUN night of trunk or treating on Halloween Night! This will be our biggest year ever! Food trucks, Haunted House, Lots of Candy, and carnival games for everyone! It only costs $1 to get in and gates open at 6 PM. Last year we had over 35 different cars celebrating Halloween night and our families!
For more information, click here.
Event name: Trunk or Treat
Time: 5:00PM-8:00PM
Location: First Baptist Church of Atwater, 1683 5th St, Atwater CA
Contact: 209-358-3545
Event Info: Games, bounce houses, candy and hot dogs!
For more information, click here.
Events
Wednesday, October 31st
Event name: Halloween Trunk or Treat
Time: 4:30PM-7:30PM
Location: Mariposa County Courthouse, 5088 Bullion St, Mariposa 95338
Event Info: 5th annual trunk or treat. There will also be a contest for the "Best Decorated" trunk.
For more information, click here.
Event name: Trunk N' Treat
Time: 6:00PM-9:00PM
Location: 1405 W Main St, Merced CA
Event Info: This is a community FREE event. Hot Dogs, Chips, Drink, Music, Games and LOTS of Candy. Everyone is welcome to join us. Don't miss out on our Annual Trunk N' Treat!
For more information, click here.
Events
Thursday, October 25th
Event name: Halloween Party at the Market
Time: 5:30PM-9:00PM
Location: Irwin & Seventh St, Hanford 93230
Event Info: It's a HALLOWEEN PARTY at Thursday Night Market Place sponsored by Fatte Albert's Pizza Co. This is a costume party for all ages and there will be PRIZES! Best group costume, best adult costume, best kid's costume and more! The kiddos can enjoy trick or treating throughout downtown Hanford as well as shop for their pumpkin in our Certified Farmers' Market. Journey cover band MIDNIGHT RUN will be performing on the Courthouse Stage! This is the last Thursday Night Market Place of the season and we are going BIG!
For more information, click here.
Saturday, October 27th
Event name: KARR's Trunk or Treat
Time: 5:00PM-8:00PM
Location: Wienerschnitzel, 807 W. Lacey Blvd, Hanford
Contact: 559-584-9769
Event Info: Classic cars hosting a trunk or treat. Free for trick-or-treaters.
For more information, click here.
Event name: Horror Movie Maze
Time: 7:00PM-10:00PM
Location: Hanford Civic Auditorium
Contact: Susie Chavez 559-585-2519 or Kristen Tripp 559-796-2659
Event Info: The 4th Annual Haunted Maze at the Hanford Civic Auditorium is scheduled for two frightfully fun nights. Saturday 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. October 27 & 28 - $1 admission wristbands available at the Hanford Parks & Rec. office 559-585-2525 - get your wristbands in advance and avoid the long lines. Wristbands will also be available at the door.
For more information, click here.
Sunday, October 28th
Event name: 3rd Annual Free Fall Festival
Time: 1:00PM-4:00PM
Location: Hanford Civic Auditorium
Contact: 559-362-3212
Event Info: Train and fire truck rides, bounce houses, carousel, games, food and craft vendors, children's costume contest at 2:30 p.m. and bring decorated pumpkin for judging at 3 p.m.
Event name: First United Methodist Church of Lemoore Trunk or Treat
Time: 12:30PM-1:00PM
Location: First United Methodist Church of Lemoore, 500 E Bush St, Lemoore 93245
Event Info: Join us for our annual Trunk or Treat after church services. Decorate your car or come out and enjoy the treating.
For more information, click here.
Event name: Horror Movie Maze
Time: 7:00PM-9:00PM
Location: Hanford Civic Auditorium
Contact: Susie Chavez 559-585-2519 or Kristen Tripp 559-796-2659
Event Info: The 4th Annual Haunted Maze at the Hanford Civic Auditorium is scheduled for two frightfully fun nights. Saturday 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. October 27 & 28 - $1 admission wristbands available at the Hanford Parks & Rec. office 559-585-2525 - get your wristbands in advance and avoid the long lines. Wristbands will also be available at the door.
For more information, click here.
Wednesday, October 31st
Event name: Halloween Spooktacular
Time: 5:00PM-7:00PM
Location: Hanford Mall, 1675 W Lacey Blvd, Hanford 93230
Contact: 559-585-1200
Event Info: Trick or treating, Halloween photos, face painting, balloon art, and more!
For more information, click here.
Event name: Trunk or Treat
Time: 4:00PM-6:00PM
Location: Realty World, 344 Cousins Dr, Hanford
Event Info: Food, face painting, and lots of candy!
For more information, click here.
Pumpkin Patches
Hannegan's Harvest
Time: 11:00AM-8:00PM
Location: 2227 E Noble Ave, Visalia 93292
Contact: 559-310-3560
Event Info: Pumpkin and gourd patch, face painting, train rides, haunted train ride, basketball and baseball, bounce houses and obstacle courses, and more.
For more information, click here.
Vossler Farms Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze
Time: 10:00AM-7:00PM Monday & Tuesday, 10:00AM-9:00PM Wednesday & Thursday, 10:00AM-10:00PM Friday & Saturday, 12:00PM-9:00PM Sunday. Corn Maze is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5:00PM-closing, and Saturday & Sunday 12:00PM-closing.
Location: 26773 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia, CA 93277
Contact: 559-909-5929
Event Info: Pumpkin patch, train rides, hay rides, corn maze, and haunted trail.
For more information, click here.
Events
Saturday, October 27th
Event name: Jack O Lantern Jubilee, Trunk or Treat, and Haunted Hayride
Time: 4:00PM-7:00PM
Location: Downtown Tulare, 306 E King Ave, Tulare, 93274
Event Info: The Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is a street carnival with game booths, trick-or-treating, food and more. Trunk-R-Treat takes place on the other end of downtown Tulare at the airplane, Pitty's Bar-b-que where trick-or-treaters can find more games and more candy! The Haunted Historic Hayride starts at 6:30 PM. Climb aboard a real horse-drawn wagon to ride around downtown and learn about ghost sightings, historical sites and mysterious goings-on and legends! Carnivals/trick-or-treating is free, hayride $5 per person, kids under 5 free
For more information, click here.
Wednesday, October 31st
Event name: Trunk or Treat
Time: 5:00PM
Location: Visalia Nazarene Church, 3333 W. Caldwell Ave, Visalia, 93277
Contact: 559-734-1117
Event Info: This Halloween's Visalia Naz Trunk or Treat is "Treasure Hunt" themed. We will have new costumes, new trunks (decorated vehicles where candy will be handed out), good food, and lots of fun activities for the kids.
For more information, click here.
Event name: Harvest Festival & Trunk or Treat
Time: 5:30PM-7:30PM
Location: Evangel Assembly of God, 1625 E Walnut Ave, Visalia, 93292
Event Info: Candy, Games, Prizes, Hot Dogs! Come Join Us! Family Fun For Everyone!
For more information, click here.
Event name: Trunk or Treat
Time: 5:00PM
Location: WCBCI Porterville Campus, 711 W Poplar Ave, Porterville
Event Info: Fall is here and we're excited to announce that we're hosting our first Trunk or Treat. We invite you to bring your family and friends to have some fun, and enjoy the festivities.
For more information, click here.
Event name: Village Halloween
Time: 3:00PM-7:00PM
Location: ImagineU Interactive Children's Museum, 219 N Tipton St, Visalia 93292
Contact: 559-733-5975
Event Info: Village Halloween is a family fun free event, offering a safe a fun place for our imagineers to trick or treat. First 1500 guests will receive a halloween trick or treat bag.
For more information, click here.