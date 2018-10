Volunteers from all over the Valley received their time in the spotlight today.The 50th annual "Hands Across the Valley" volunteer awards luncheon took place in Clovis.Individuals and groups received recognition in 15 volunteer categories.Hands on Central California organized the event which drew 74 nominations this year.AM Live anchor Amanda Venegas was the emcee.ABC30 is a proud sponsor of the awards.Congratulations to all the winners!