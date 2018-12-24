For the Detlefsens, Christmas is about counting blessings.This year they wanted to pay those blessings forward by bringing holiday cheer to those spending Christmas at Community Regional Medical Center."We wanted to bring some joy and light to those families who are having to spend their Christmas cooped up in a hospital room," said Jeff Detlefsen.It's an experience that hits close to home.His daughter Hannah has spent quite a bit of time in the hospital this year - many at CRMC."CRMC has become our 'home hospital' and we want to do everything we can to make others have as positive of an experience as we have had while there," he said.Inspired by "Sweet Eats Program: In Memory of Hendrix Wilke," a group that delivers meals at Valley Children's Hospital, the Detlefsens wanted to show that same love to their "home hospital."Jeff and his wife Mary reached out to friends and family on social media for help.Their goal: to bring at least 100 meals to families, nurses and doctors in the pediatric and NICU units.They partnered with Valle Gruenselle, a popular Mexican restaurant in Hanford, who helped them prepare enchilada meals at little to no cost.Soon donations and volunteers began pouring to become one of "Hannah's Helpers."On Christmas Eve, they put together 425 plates of enchiladas, beans and rice.Decked in holiday t-shirts reading "Hannah's Helpers," the team made their way down the halls of CRMC to deliver food."Someone said we were playing a little bit of Santa Claus, and it was so great to watch their faces light up as we handed out meals," Detlefsen said.The family plans to turn this into an annual tradition in an effort to spread a little more joy to inpatients on Christmas Eve.