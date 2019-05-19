Hanford memorial walk honors military pilots and their loved ones

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens walked 20 miles in Hanford to honor military pilots and their loved ones.The event was put on by The Wingman Foundation. Organizers rallied the community together to honor fallen air warriors and Gold Star families.This year's walk of remembrance honored Navy pilot Lt. Matthew Lowe and weapon systems officer Lt. Nathan Williams. Both were killed in a 2011 crash during a practice routine just west of Naval Air Station Lemoore.So far, the Hanford event has raised more than $6,000.