memorial

Hanford memorial walk honors military pilots and their loved ones

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens walked 20 miles in Hanford to honor military pilots and their loved ones.

The event was put on by The Wingman Foundation. Organizers rallied the community together to honor fallen air warriors and Gold Star families.

This year's walk of remembrance honored Navy pilot Lt. Matthew Lowe and weapon systems officer Lt. Nathan Williams. Both were killed in a 2011 crash during a practice routine just west of Naval Air Station Lemoore.

So far, the Hanford event has raised more than $6,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshanfordhanfordeventsmemorial
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEMORIAL
Friends and family gather to remember Nick Kauls one year after he was killed
Clovis 9/11 memorial undergoing big expansion
Memorial of 645,000 red poppies honors fallen service members
Vietnam veterans get an overdue "thank you" on Honor Flight trip
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News