Hearst Castle hosting exclusive pool parties this summer

The iconic Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle near San Simeon is hosting four splashy soirees starting in July - and the public is invited. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,File)

You are invited to California's most exclusive pool party. But it doesn't come cheap.

The iconic Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle near San Simeon is hosting four splashy soirees starting in July - and the public is invited.

The Hearst estate was created by publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst and his architect, Julia Morgan, designed the pool.

The outdoor Neptune Pool was recently renovated and utilizes 20,000 marble tiles and sculptures commissioned by Parisian artist Charles-Georges Cassou.

The castle is a National Historic Landmark.

The Neptune Pool parties are scheduled for the evenings of July 6, August 3, August 24, and September 21.

Tickets to the soiree are $1,250 and go on sale July 1st.

Each pool party is expected to cap occupancy at 40 people.

If you are interested in attending click here for more information on tickets and dates.
