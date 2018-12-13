COMMUNITY

HEARTWARMING VIDEO: Fresno schoolkids give campus officer a hero's goodbye on his last day

Students lined up all around campus to cheer, high-five and hug Officer Martin as he walked past them on his way out. (Fresno Unified School District)

KFSN staff
One Fresno Unified school said goodbye to one of its campus police officers in the most heartwarming way on Thursday morning.

Thursday was Officer Martin's last day at Cooper Academy in central Fresno after three years on the job.

A video posted by the Fresno Unified School District on their Facebook page showed the hero's send-off students and staff gave him on his final days.

In the video, you can see the students cheering and high-fiving him and shaking his hand as he walks past them, lined up on either side through the campus. The teachers hug him, even the principal tears up.



As he reaches the end of the line, you can hear the students chanting his name.

The emotional send-off shows just how important school neighborhood resource officers are to our school communities, the district wrote.

The district says they not only protect students and staff on campus but they also build positive relationships with students.

Officer Martin will be taking on a different role with the Fresno Police Department as part of his new job.
