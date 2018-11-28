VALLEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL

High school basketball team gives out stuffed animals at Valley Children's Hospital

Valley student athletes took some time to spread holiday cheer at the Valley Children's Hospital on Wednesday.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Valley student athletes took some time to spread holiday cheer at the Valley Children's Hospital on Wednesday.

Members of the boys basketball team at Clovis North High school handed out stuffed animals to patients and made some holiday wreaths with kids.

The visit was coordinated by their coach Tony Amundson.

The meet-and-greet kicks off a multi-day basketball tournament that benefits the hospital.

Teams are traveling to town from places like Sacramento and the South Valley.
