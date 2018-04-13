High School students celebrate Punjabi culture with performance

The Punjabi culture was celebrated Friday night by Central High School Students.The Land of the Five Rivers Across the Ocean performance showcased the Punjabi culture with traditional songs, dancing, and even a fashion show. The school's Punjabi club hosted the event detailing where the Punjab region is and how they came to America.Organizer Jasbinder Saini said, "We want not only our children to feel proud of their culture, but to feel proud about letting people know who they are and where they come from and to embrace that."Dinner was included with the performance.