FRESNO

High School students celebrate Punjabi culture with performance

EMBED </>More Videos

The Punjabi culture was celebrated Friday night by Central High School Students. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Punjabi culture was celebrated Friday night by Central High School Students.

The Land of the Five Rivers Across the Ocean performance showcased the Punjabi culture with traditional songs, dancing, and even a fashion show. The school's Punjabi club hosted the event detailing where the Punjab region is and how they came to America.

Organizer Jasbinder Saini said, "We want not only our children to feel proud of their culture, but to feel proud about letting people know who they are and where they come from and to embrace that."

Dinner was included with the performance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshigh schoolfresnocultureFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News