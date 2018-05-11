COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Highway 99 Clinton-off ramps to open next week

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Clinton Avenue overpass was demolished last spring and rebuilt as part of the State Route 99 Realignment Project for the high-speed rail program.

The new overpass opened back in November and was constructed to meet the horizontal and vertical clearance requirements of the high-speed rail system.

Monday, May 14 - The southbound State Route 99 Clinton Avenue off-ramp will open in time for the morning commute. At this time, the southbound Shields Avenue off-ramp will permanently close.

Friday, May 18 - The southbound State Route 99 Golden State Boulevard off-ramp is scheduled to open. Work continues on the northbound Clinton Avenue on-ramp, which is scheduled to open when northbound traffic on State Route 99 is switched to the new highway alignment next month.

Caltrans and the Authority are asking drivers to drive with extra care and allow additional travel time while traveling in the construction area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshighway 99high speed railFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News