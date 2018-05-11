Highway 99 Clinton-off ramps to open next week

The Clinton Avenue overpass was demolished last spring and rebuilt as part of the State Route 99 Realignment Project for the high-speed rail program.The new overpass opened back in November and was constructed to meet the horizontal and vertical clearance requirements of the high-speed rail system.- The southbound State Route 99 Clinton Avenue off-ramp will open in time for the morning commute. At this time, the southbound Shields Avenue off-ramp will permanently close.- The southbound State Route 99 Golden State Boulevard off-ramp is scheduled to open. Work continues on the northbound Clinton Avenue on-ramp, which is scheduled to open when northbound traffic on State Route 99 is switched to the new highway alignment next month.Caltrans and the Authority are asking drivers to drive with extra care and allow additional travel time while traveling in the construction area.