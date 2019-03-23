Historic Rustigian building in Downtown Fresno gets fresh new start

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friday morning Nora Monaco showed off the new and improved Rustigian Building off Fulton and Mono in Downtown Fresno"A little bit of paint just transforms everything," she said.She owns the building along with a few others on South Fulton Street. Over that last few months, she and her team have done a lot of restorations. Before, the ceilings framework was hidden by a lower ceiling. The large windows were covered by plywood."Taking off the wood and seeing so much light coming into the building, I was almost in tears," said Monaco.In the '20s, it used to be the "Anchor Stage Depot," a transportation terminal. For the last 30 years, it was used as a storage facility by a tenant. Now the old and new are coming together to give it a fresh new start."Everything downtown seems to have such a long history and great stories behind it and I think the community here does a really good job of remembering that and holding on to it," said Jimmy Cerracchio, Downtown Fresno Partnership President.There is plenty of space in the 22,000 square foot building and also a second floor. Monaco said that it is enough space for more than one tenant."What we are looking for is a place that the larger community of Fresno can feel that heartbeat of their community," she said.Everyone keeps asking Monaco the same question, who's moving in? At this point, she does not, but she wants to make sure it's a business that compliments the others."We are looking for an anchor tenant, we want somebody to come in here that is really going to fit in the brewery district area and really make something awesome," she said.People will have the opportunity to check out the building this Saturday at FresYes Fest. It will be transformed into the Chill Lounge.