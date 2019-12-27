community

Hmong New Year Celebration showcases new exhibits, attractions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thursday was opening day at the Hmong New Year celebration, and thousands of people celebrated at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

"It's just about meeting up with family, connecting with friends again, enjoying it over food, and then experiencing the culture as it enhances every year," said event manager, Tonnah Her.

This year's event offers a variety of new experiences for attendees.

"We know the tapestry is changing, the designs are getting modern, it's interesting just to be able to showcase that," Her added.

The live entertainment is also seeing the addition of an urban dance competition next week.

"They get to integrate into there some kind of Hmong whether it's in their costume, their music, or the dance move" Her said.

There is also a brand new exhibit, honoring the rich Hmong culture.

"Celebrate Hmong is specifically geared to be able to connect with aspiring, emerging, as well as established artists and creators," said Renee Ya, co-founder of the exhibit.

The art exhibit features various illustrations, photos and pieces from Hmong artists across the U.S.and 40 artist from Fresno.

"We really want people to be connected to the idea that they can see themselves in these kinds of career paths," Ya added.

You'll find the new display in the Gem and Mineral Building.
