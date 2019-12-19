Holidays Heroes Blood Drive begins at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can help give the gift of life this holiday season.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with Central California Blood Center for its annual Holiday Heroes Blood Drive.Those who would like to donate can stop by the east end of the Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis, between Famous Footwear and La Bella Rose.The drive runs Thursday, December 19 through Monday, December 23, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.