Hoof-pounding excitement at the Big Fresno Fair horse races

Hundreds filled the Brian Tatarian grandstand to get a taste of the racing action on the track.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The hoof-pounding excitement of the horse races did not disappoint.

This year the fair is making sure even those who lose their bets can be winners.

Anyone who wagers on a race and does not win, can put their losing ticket with their name and cell phone number written on the ticket and place it in the box of the number race they lost.

The winner gets a $10 voucher to place another bet.

And if you are spending you a three-day weekend at the races tomorrow do not forget to do so in style. The fair is hosting a Kentucky derby hat contest.

Anyone participating gets into the races for free.
