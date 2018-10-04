Thursday marked opening day for horse racing at the Big Fresno Fair and as always we saw a big crowd at the Brian Tatarian Grandstand.The sun returned to help crews groom the racetrack after a few showers doused the fairgrounds.Should be a fast track for all seven races.The first day of racing brings out excited bettors like Beverly and Louie Maciel of Fowler.They say they have been waiting all week for the races.Everybody has their own methodology in picking winners.Some say it's all about the name and the trainer. While others go with a more simple method, like picking colors.But you can throw it out the window once the race starts. You're either going to tell your friends "I told you so,'" or you're going to tell them, "I was about to pick that horse for the win."You'll find Robbie Rodriguez outside the track offering tips."The first advice I give them is always bet small. You're here to have fun. You don't want to be the farm on anything," says Rodriguez.As the horses work their way down the home stretch fans listen to Chris Griffin on the call.He works the entire state fair circuit."One horse that's kind of interesting will be on Saturday in the Harris Farms Stakes is "Masochistic," who has run in the Breeders Cup before," says Griffin.Friday morning at 11 you'll be able to personally meet with the horse racing jockeys at the paddock before the racing begins.