BIG FRESNO FAIR

First day of horse racing at the Big Fresno Fair

EMBED </>More Videos

First day of horse racing at the Big Fresno Fair

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Thursday marked opening day for horse racing at the Big Fresno Fair and as always we saw a big crowd at the Brian Tatarian Grandstand.

The sun returned to help crews groom the racetrack after a few showers doused the fairgrounds.

Should be a fast track for all seven races.

The first day of racing brings out excited bettors like Beverly and Louie Maciel of Fowler.

They say they have been waiting all week for the races.

Everybody has their own methodology in picking winners.

Some say it's all about the name and the trainer. While others go with a more simple method, like picking colors.

But you can throw it out the window once the race starts. You're either going to tell your friends "I told you so,'" or you're going to tell them, "I was about to pick that horse for the win."

You'll find Robbie Rodriguez outside the track offering tips.

"The first advice I give them is always bet small. You're here to have fun. You don't want to be the farm on anything," says Rodriguez.

As the horses work their way down the home stretch fans listen to Chris Griffin on the call.

He works the entire state fair circuit.

"One horse that's kind of interesting will be on Saturday in the Harris Farms Stakes is "Masochistic," who has run in the Breeders Cup before," says Griffin.

Friday morning at 11 you'll be able to personally meet with the horse racing jockeys at the paddock before the racing begins.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbig fresno fairFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BIG FRESNO FAIR
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
Here's what's new at the Big Fresno Fair
More big fresno fair
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News