Big Fresno Fair is looking for talent! How to become a community performer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair may be months away, but organizers are now accepting applications for community performers.
The fair is looking for performers from Fresno County that are part of choirs, dance troupes or conduct cultural performances.
Organizers say they pride themselves in a showcasing a diverse line-up of performers each year.
The deadline to submit an application is June 14.
You can apply here.
