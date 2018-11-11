Hundreds attend Clovis Veterans Memorial District pancake breakfast and car show

Jerry Hayden is the commander of the VFW Clovis Post 3225.He spent time in Vietnam and now is helping other veterans returning home from war."They fought for our country we are going to fight for them," said Hayden.The community is making it a little easier on Hayden to help our veterans.Over 700 people showed up for this year's pancake breakfast, raising thousands of dollars."When a veteran needs help we reach out to them. This money that we make today will go to them," said Hayden.He says every year it seems more and more people show up.It's more than just a breakfast outside several veterans brought their classic cars for people to check out.Walking through all the car--the Coop family.Who hopes to teach their kids about Veterans Day?"Just teach them, especially in this case to pay respect for those who've served," said Coop."It means a day we honor everyone who is in our military," said daughter Elliot Coop.Joe Cluff, a Korea war veteran was showing his car at the event.He says it's great to see families out here and when people thank him for his service it means a lot to him."If you happen to wear your hate or something like that and they recognize you, they will go out of their way to come over and thank you. It's appreciated," said Cluff.