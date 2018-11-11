VETERAN

Hundreds attend Clovis Veterans Memorial District pancake breakfast and car show

EMBED </>More Videos

"It means a day we honor everyone who is in our military," said Elliot Coop.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Jerry Hayden is the commander of the VFW Clovis Post 3225.

He spent time in Vietnam and now is helping other veterans returning home from war.

"They fought for our country we are going to fight for them," said Hayden.

The community is making it a little easier on Hayden to help our veterans.

Over 700 people showed up for this year's pancake breakfast, raising thousands of dollars.

"When a veteran needs help we reach out to them. This money that we make today will go to them," said Hayden.

He says every year it seems more and more people show up.

It's more than just a breakfast outside several veterans brought their classic cars for people to check out.

Walking through all the car--the Coop family.

Who hopes to teach their kids about Veterans Day?

"Just teach them, especially in this case to pay respect for those who've served," said Coop.

"It means a day we honor everyone who is in our military," said daughter Elliot Coop.

Joe Cluff, a Korea war veteran was showing his car at the event.

He says it's great to see families out here and when people thank him for his service it means a lot to him.

"If you happen to wear your hate or something like that and they recognize you, they will go out of their way to come over and thank you. It's appreciated," said Cluff.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsveteranveterans daybreakfast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VETERAN
SPCA holding Veterans Day adoption promotion special
Group of Valley veterans taking aim at special prize
Local organization hosts supportive services event for Valley veterans
FFA student donating $30k raised at Big Fresno Fair livestock auction to support veterans
More veteran
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
SPCA holding Veterans Day adoption promotion special
Group of Valley veterans taking aim at special prize
Team Smile provides dozens of kids with free dental care
Local Business owner celebrates his first year being open with special fundraiser for veterans
More Community & Events
Top Stories
California wildfires claim dozens of firefighters' homes
Moms brawl at bus stop, using broken coffee mugs as weapons
WATCH: Stepdad cries after daughter takes his last name as birthday gift
Northern California sheriff reports 6 more fatalities, matching deadliest wildfire in state history; 31 dead statewide
Woolsey Fire: 57,000 structures remain threatened as winds return
Community center helps shooting survivors, wildfire evacuees in same week
Camp Fire in Butte County equal to deadliest wildfire in CA history
Fresno Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Show More
Clovis Police investigating cause of deadly crash near Highway 168
Destructive deadly wildfire hitting close to home for some Central Valley natives
Woolsey Fire burns more than 83,200 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
Man shot and killed in East Central Fresno, police looking for shooter
14 additional bodies recovered, bringing death toll to 23 in massive wildfire
More News