Hundreds celebrate Central Valley's Asian cultures at FCC

Asian fest is underway @fresnocity @MargotKimABC30 is emceeing! The celebration continues until 5. pic.twitter.com/HE0BOLF4as — ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) April 28, 2018

Asian Fest kicked off, showcasing traditional music, dancers, art, and of course food.The free event is organized by the Asian American faculty and staff association at Fresno City College.