Hundreds come out for Fresno Grizzlies job fair at Chukchansi Park

Baseball season is more than two months away, but Chukchansi Park filled up Saturday with the first signs of spring.In two weeks, players head to West Palm Beach to try out for the Grizzlies new parent team, the Washington Nationals.And hundreds of people came looking for a call up to jobs at the downtown Fresno stadium -- as cooks, cashiers, line greeters, and everything the team needs to keep the crowds happy.For sports fans looking for work, it could be a two-for-one."I think it's a really good place to work. You get to interact with a lot of people, get to know a lot of different culture, get to be sports related and then you get to watch a good game free while you work and you get paid for it," said A.J. Albanez of Clovis.Some of the applicants are looking for their first jobs.Some are coming home.Juanita Mendivil got hired on the spot."Awesome. Excited. I got a job," Mendivil said.She's studying to be a medical assistant now, but she worked for the Grizzlies in 2007 -- back when Tim Lincecum ruled the mound on his way to stardom in San Francisco.As she comes back to the job she once loved, she'll have to learn which team is represented on the field.The team and its vendors decided on parts of their new lineup Saturday, but they're still checking on free agents, so you can go to their website and apply online.