Hundreds line streets of downtown Madera for 27th annual Christmas Parade

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families in Madera kicked off Christmas with the annual parade of lights!It's the 27th year for the parade and hundreds of families started the Christmas season lining the sidewalks in the heart of downtown."It's a community event and everyone comes out. It comes out full force," said Cece Gallegos of Lion's Club.Around 50 floats made their way down Yosemite Avenue.Chris Miller was ready to spread joy as he entered his float in the parade for a third year."It's got two things I love - diamonds and sailing. I put a six-foot diamond on top of my boat," Miller said.Gallegos said the parade is put on by the Lions Club and the Madera Downtown Association.She said while the goal is to have fun, safety is also their priority."We have Madera Police. We also have our Leos who will also assist us. We also have are Madera Police Explorers."