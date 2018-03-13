Hundreds of Tulare students recite own versions of poetry or prose

Hundreds of students recited their own versions of Poetry or Prose today, as part of an annual event put on by the Tulare County Office of Education.It is called Poetry and Prose on stage, and it is held at the Tulare County Office of Education on south Mooney Boulevard.More than 1,400 students grades k through eight are participating in the 34th annual event.Students perform their work in front of an audience and judge, so it builds their public speaking skills."Learning to interpret a poem, work in the appropriate gestures, maintain eye contact with the audience, project and be heard and all of those things are great skills that they can learn," said Rob Herman.Poetry and prose will continue through Thursday, and then continue next Monday through Thursday. The public is welcome to attend.