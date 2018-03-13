EDUCATION

Hundreds of Tulare students recite own versions of poetry or prose

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of students recited their own versions of Poetry or Prose today, as part of an annual event. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hundreds of students recited their own versions of Poetry or Prose today, as part of an annual event put on by the Tulare County Office of Education.

It is called Poetry and Prose on stage, and it is held at the Tulare County Office of Education on south Mooney Boulevard.

More than 1,400 students grades k through eight are participating in the 34th annual event.

Students perform their work in front of an audience and judge, so it builds their public speaking skills.

"Learning to interpret a poem, work in the appropriate gestures, maintain eye contact with the audience, project and be heard and all of those things are great skills that they can learn," said Rob Herman.

Poetry and prose will continue through Thursday, and then continue next Monday through Thursday. The public is welcome to attend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventstularepoetryeducationTulare
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
Rapid growth is pushing Clovis Unified to build another school
More education
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News