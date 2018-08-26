Hundreds pay tribute to Madera speedway racer during opening ceremony

The racing community honored one of its own last night at Madera Speedway.Hundreds paid tribute to Donnie Large Sr. during the opening ceremony on and off the track.Family members and loved ones donned black t-shirts with Large's nickname "Mr. Excitement."The 52-year-old of Clovis died after a crash on Madera Speedway's race track.Large was on lap 21 and leading the super-modified race when his car bounced off the second turn wall before getting hit by another car.It took crews nearly 20 minutes to get him out of the car and to the hospital where he later died.