Hundreds reunited with loved ones from Mexico at Parlier gathering

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds are reunited with loved ones from Mexico following a gathering in Parlier.

The event was part of Palomas Mensajeras, a humanitarian program to help people from Michoacan, Mexico, visit with family and friends in California who have not seen one another for 20 to 30 years.

A gathering was held Tuesday night at the Parlier Community Center to help bring everyone together.

More than 60 people over 60 years old traveled to Parlier to see their loved ones. Everyone that came over the border has a valid passport and visa.

The group will stay in the U.S. for three weeks.
