Ice Cube and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to perform at the Big Fresno Fair

Ice Cube and A Boogie With Da Hoodie to perform at the Big Fresno Fair

By Paige McIntyre
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ice Cube is making a return to the Big Fresno Fair stage.

The rapper is set to perform on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m.

Ice Cube us well-known for being one of the founding members of N.W.A. He also had a solo career where he released hits like "It Was a Good Day," "Check Yo Self," "You Know How We Do It" and many more.

Ticket prices are $48, $38 and $32.

Another rapper that will step on the Big Fresno Fair stage is A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

He will be performing Tuesday, October 8 at 7 p.m.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is best known for his songs "Look Back At It," "Swervin," and "Startender."

Both concerts have a special online only pre-sale for members of the Big Fair Fan Club that starts on Tuesday, August 13 at 9 a.m.

The special BFF Club pre-sale will go from August 13 until August 19 at 11:59 p.m. during which members can purchase their Ice Cube and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie tickets, plus get 50% off their Fair Admission with each concert ticket purchase!

Concert ticket and discounted admission must be purchased in the same transaction.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 20 at 9 a.m. online, at the Fairgrounds Box Office and by phone at (559) 650-FAIR.
