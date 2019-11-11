events

If your child loves making slime, we have the perfect Valley event for you

By James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A red carpet event featuring more than two dozen slime vendors from all around the world is coming to Fresno.

Parents, mark your calendars for Saturday, March 28th, 2020 from 11 am-5 pm. It will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton Convention Center at 2233 Ventura Street, Fresno, 93721.

In what's being dubbed the "VIP Slimers Extravaganza", there will be the best slime textures competition, slime trading with other kids, and they'll get to meet the host pre-teen Tatianna Areizaga of Clovis. She owns and operates her very own business, Fairy Princess Slimes. It started as a hobby and transformed over time. Her social media presence expanded through her YouTube channel Fairy Princess Slimes.

RELATED: 11-year-old Clovis girl captivating people through her own slime business

Tatianna would make slime for fun and share it with her friends. She took to social media to share with the world and people started to take notice. Some became so interested they wanted to buy her creations.



Tickets to the slime event go on sale sometime this week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnochildrenfresnoeventscommunity
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
Event provides veterans with free dental care in Fresno
Preparations begin for Two Cities Marathon in Fresno, Clovis
Halloween Events across Central California
Merced plans to host largest sporting event in city's history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating suspicious death after man's body found in riverbed
Fire crews responding to 2-alarm house fire in Fresno County
Man killed, 7-year-old girl injured after shooting outside Selma home
Scammers targeting people wanting to donate to fallen Lemoore officer fundraiser
Lemoore police shoot knife-wielding suspect who attacked officer
Supreme Court weighs future of DACA
UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old Sanger girl found, say police
Show More
3.5 earthquake rattles desert communities east of Palm Springs
Family of 5 displaced by fire in Fresno County
Mormon community hit in deadly attack leaves Mexico
2 people wounded by arrows
Halloween horror: Child bites into razor while eating candy
More TOP STORIES News