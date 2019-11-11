If your child loves making slime, we have the perfect Valley event for you

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A red carpet event featuring more than two dozen slime vendors from all around the world is coming to Fresno.Parents, mark your calendars for Saturday, March 28th, 2020 from 11 am-5 pm. It will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton Convention Center at 2233 Ventura Street, Fresno, 93721.In what's being dubbed the "VIP Slimers Extravaganza", there will be the best slime textures competition, slime trading with other kids, and they'll get to meet the host pre-teen Tatianna Areizaga of Clovis. She owns and operates her very own business, Fairy Princess Slimes. It started as a hobby and transformed over time. Her social media presence expanded through her YouTube channel Fairy Princess Slimes.Tatianna would make slime for fun and share it with her friends. She took to social media to share with the world and people started to take notice. Some became so interested they wanted to buy her creations.Tickets to the slime event go on sale sometime this week.