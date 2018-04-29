Immigration rights committee gather to celebrate hard work of laborers

As the debate continues on the future of immigrants in the United States, the Central Valley Immigrant Rights committee recognized the contributions and hard work of immigrant laborers in Fresno.People gathered at Fresno State in the free speech area of campus, to celebrate their community and let their voices be heard."We use it as celebrating all the communities that have contributed to this economy of the United States," said Organizer Miguel Villegas.Event organizers also use the event to show they are united and oppose anti-immigration laws.