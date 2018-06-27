FRESNO

Island Water Park getting ready for 4th of July extravaganza

It is definitely heating up in the Central Valley, and if you're looking for a fun way to cool off and celebrate the 4th of July, then the Island Water Park has got you covered.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It is definitely heating up in the Central Valley, and if you're looking for a fun way to cool off and celebrate the 4th of July, then the Island Water Park has got you covered.

The Island is celebrating the 4th of July with a huge firework extravaganza. Starting next month people will also be able to go at night for a discounted price.

Each Friday The Island will host their after dark slides which will be open from 6:00 p.m. until 10:000 p.m. for just $16. This summer they are also be celebrating their 20th anniversary.

They will have more fireworks, aerial artists, fire dancers, and music.
Starting next month people will also be able to go at night for a discounted price.

