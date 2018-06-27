Island Water Park getting ready for 4th of July extravaganza

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3662412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Starting next month people will also be able to go at night for a discounted price.

It is definitely heating up in the Central Valley, and if you're looking for a fun way to cool off and celebrate the 4th of July, then the Island Water Park has got you covered.The Island is celebrating the 4th of July with a huge firework extravaganza. Starting next month people will also be able to go at night for a discounted price.Each Friday The Island will host their after dark slides which will be open from 6:00 p.m. until 10:000 p.m. for just $16. This summer they are also be celebrating their 20th anniversary.They will have more fireworks, aerial artists, fire dancers, and music.