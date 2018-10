If you or someone you know is looking for a job, you have the perfect opportunity to find one on Saturday.More than 20 employers will be on hand at the Mary Ella Brown Community Center in Fresno.The Fresno Police Department is hosting the community job fair and block party.Businesses that will be on hand conducting interviews include Amazon, the California Highway Patrol, McDonalds and Zacky Farms, to name a few.The job fair runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.