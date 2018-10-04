COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Join ABC30 & Valley Animal Center at Super Adoption

Find your forever friend at Super Adoption.

ABC30 and Valley Animal Center invite you to this year's Super Adoption. Join us on Saturday, May 12, from 9am - 2pm, at the Valley Animal Center located at 3934 N. Hayston Ave.

ABC30 Action News reporter and weather anchor Brianna Ruffalo will emcee this year's event. Super Adoption brings together multiple local rescue shelters for the largest adoption event in the Central Valley. Hundreds of dogs and cats will be available for adoption.

And if you already have a home full of pets, we have a variety of family friendly activities to enjoy including a kids zone with face painting, doggie demonstrations, food vendors, a photo booth and a pet-vendor faire.

Don't miss the fun! Join us at Super Adoption.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspet adoptioncommunityabc30 communitygood news
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News