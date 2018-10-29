ABC30 COMMUNITY

Join the Derek Carr Touchdown Challenge

You can team up with Derek Carr and DC4Kids to help Valley Children's Hospital! Join the Derek Carr Touchdown Challenge.

For every touchdown pass Carr throws during this football season plus any rushing touchdowns with the Oakland Raiders, participants will donate $100 to DC4Kids.

At the end of the season, participants make a single donation based on the total number of touchdowns scored.

Participants will receive an autograph photo of Derek Carr and have a chance to meet him at a special reception in 2019.

Call Valley Children's at (559) 353-7100 or click here to sign up.
