Join your dad for a 10K in Woodward Park, you both will get root bear floats

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Is there a better way to celebrate your father than with a 10K run and root beer floats?
Fresno's Father's Day run is Sunday at Woodward Park.
The 10K and two-mile walk is part of the Summertime Run Series. Competitors will are awarded a medal, a t-shirt and a root beer float served in a custom mug after the race.
Registration is still open, and prices start at $40 for runners.
The race kicks off at 7 a.m.
