Jose Ramirez and Fresno FC join together to help former soccer player on life support

An update now on the Fresno Fuego soccer player who's currently on life support.The Foxes organization and champion boxer Jose Ramirez have joined together to help the family of Moises Martinez.The 24-year old athlete collapsed earlier this month from a brain aneurysm.He was airlifted to UC San Francisco, where doctors performed emergency surgery.Now, the Foxes organization and Ramirez are hosting an auction with 100-percent of the proceeds going to Martinez family.People can bid on a number of items including a Fresno FC autographed jersey and ball, as well as a pair of autographed gloves from Ramirez.Bids can be placed by calling the Fresno FC office.The auction will close this Thursday at 2 p.m.