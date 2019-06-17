abc30 community

Juneteenth celebration in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People from all backgrounds celebrated Juneteenth on Saturday here in the Valley.

The 41st Annual Juneteenth Celebration took place at Frank H. Ball Park in Southwest Fresno.

A parade was held before the celebration.

Juneteenth dates back to 1865.

It commemorates the last known group of slaves, which were in Texas, being freed from slavery.

"Juneteenth represents jubilee day," says historian Kehinde Solwazi. "That's really what this is all about: celebrating the last brothers and sisters who were getting their freedom."

Guests were encouraged to sport traditional African clothing.

The event also featured live performances inspired by African culture and heritage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno southwestabc30 communityjuneteenth
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC30 COMMUNITY
Your Weekend
Latino Life: Valley Organizations Receiving Investment
Pint For Pint Blood Drive
Your Weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News