Juneteenth celebration in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People from all backgrounds celebrated Juneteenth on Saturday here in the Valley.The 41st Annual Juneteenth Celebration took place at Frank H. Ball Park in Southwest Fresno.A parade was held before the celebration.Juneteenth dates back to 1865.It commemorates the last known group of slaves, which were in Texas, being freed from slavery."Juneteenth represents jubilee day," says historian Kehinde Solwazi. "That's really what this is all about: celebrating the last brothers and sisters who were getting their freedom."Guests were encouraged to sport traditional African clothing.The event also featured live performances inspired by African culture and heritage.