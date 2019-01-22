Kaiser Permanente employees give back to community on MLK Day

Some 100 employees of Kaiser Permanente Medical Center spent part of Martin Luthern King Jr. Day giving back to the community.The group built toy houses and play structures at the Valley Dream Center in East Central Fresno.They also sorted food and helped make improvements to the property.This is the 14th consecutive year Kaiser workers helped honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Junior by volunteering."It's a long tradition at Kaiser Permanente to volunteer in the community on Dr. Martin Luther King day. And we enjoy being apart of the community and last year we were at the Poverello House. This year we're here at the Valley Dream Center and just proud to be a part of it," said Kaiser Permanente Manager, Susan Seruby.The Valley Dream Center provides medical assistance, job training and support to those with physical limitations.