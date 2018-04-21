KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Kansas City Chiefs' Robert Golden hosts diabetes walk at Edison High School

About 200 people came out to take part in the two-mile walk around the track. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
About 200 people went out to take part in the two-mile walk around the track.

There were also booths set up for blood sugar level testing.

Robert Golden says he wanted to organize the event in Fresno to give back to the community he grew up in.

"I wanted to come back to where I grew up at and let my community know we can be better if we live a healthier lifestyle," said Golden.

Golden's father battled diabetes and died two years ago.

He says he hopes this event will encourage people to get out and exercise more.
