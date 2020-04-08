Coronavirus

Kaweah Delta Medical Center accepting supply donations to help fight COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kaweah Delta Medical Center is accepting supply donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation provided patterns for hospital gowns and face masks that can be sewn.

The foundation is also asking for people to give blood and to consider donating arm-lenth veterinary gloves.

Residents in the South Valley have donated approximately 7,500 medical-grade face masks and over 1,200 handmade fabric masks to the hospital.

The foundation wanted to thank the community for sending letters of support and donating meals during this difficult time.

