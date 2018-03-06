ABC30 COMMUNITY

Kids Day 2018

Aurora Diaz
Every dollar counts when it comes to the health and well-being of our children. You can help Valley Children's Hospital by participating in Kids Day on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Approximately 8,000 volunteers will be on street corners throughout the valley selling special editions of The Fresno Bee for just one dollar.

Buy a paper and make a difference! Over the past 30 years, Kids Day has raised over $8.6 million for Valley Children's Hospital.

You can also make a $10 donation now through March 6 by texting the word GEORGE to 80077.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor and co-founder of Kids Day. Check out special coverage of this fundraiser on air, online and social media. Share your Kids Day photos with us at #abc30insider

Contact Valley Children's Hospital for more details https://www.valleychildrens.org/foundation/how-you-can-help/kids-day

