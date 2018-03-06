Kids Day 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3182308" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Every dollar counts when it comes to the health and well-being of our children.

Every dollar counts when it comes to the health and well-being of our children. You can help Valley Children's Hospital by participating in Kids Day on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Approximately 8,000 volunteers will be on street corners throughout the valley selling special editions of The Fresno Bee for just one dollar.Buy a paper and make a difference! Over the past 30 years, Kids Day has raised over $8.6 million for Valley Children's Hospital.You can also make a $10 donation now through March 6 by texting the word GEORGE to 80077.