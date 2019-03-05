Kids Day: More than 8,000 volunteers brave rain to raise funds for children

It is starting to rain here at Celebrity Corner but volunteers like @FresnoPolice Chief Dyer and @FresnoFire Chief Donnis will not quit. Buy your #Kidsday2019 paper for @CareForKids ...@ABC30 is a proud sponsor. pic.twitter.com/UtNdoFHvED — Aurora Ortiz Diaz (@TVAuroraDiaz) March 5, 2019

The 32nd Annual kids kicked off early. Before the sun even came up, volunteers across the Central Valley, from Tulare to Stanislaus Counties, took to sidewalks and street corners gathering donations."It is so moving, it energizes us to keep fighting the fight and making sure the kids have the future that they should have," said Todd Suntrapak, Valley Children's CEO.Outfitted in their orange aprons, more than 8,000 volunteers sold the special Kids Day Edition of the Fresno Bee newspaper. Each one was only a dollar, but every donation went towards helping sick kids in need. As traffic picked up, so did donations.Law Enforcement, community leaders and even mascots joined the cause.This year's Kids Day ambassador, Bruce Mansy, was alongside them. Two years ago, the 9-year-old was in a traffic accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down."Never give up and keep on going," said Mansy.The road has been difficult, but Valley Children's has been there every step of the way to help him and his family."They have shown us how to live and have given us new insight, that this is not the end, but a new beginning," said Lyhoy Tang, Bruce's mom.Many of the volunteers have also been touched by the hospital. Parker Fritsch is a Fresno State student and a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed when he was a baby."I am a cancer survivor myself and Valley Children's has given me so much and so this is a very special day," he said.Volunteer Sydney Fox was also a patient."I see so many opportunities for children being created, who were in the same situation as me and so many others like me grow up and succeed and thrive," she said.The goal this year is to raise $625,000. Since it was started, Kids Day has raised more than $9 million, every dollar going towards new technology, rehabilitation and improving the overall wellbeing of children.