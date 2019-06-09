Kids get outside to 'kick it for a cause' in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kids took the field at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State to play some kickball.The second annual "Kick It For A Cause" was organized by local non-profit Truly Reviving Our Youth (TROY) center.Organizer Nicholas Butler says his goal each year is to get kids outside while also teaching them about what his organization has to offer."It's actually something I wish I had when I was growing up, so now I feel like it's my duty to give back to the community and the kids who don't have the opportunity to have things like this," Butler said. "I want to open doors up for people...you never know what the future holds."NBA veteran and Fresno native Quincy Pondexter and District 4 Councilmember Paul Capriologio were out kicking it with the kids Saturday.The TROY center hopes to open a community center one day to allow kids to take part in activities and STEM research.